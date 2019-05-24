Duke’s Grocery, and its Proper Burger, comes to Foggy Bottom

The new Duke's Grocery opens Thursday at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in the former Kinkead's restaurant space.

Duke’s Grocery, whose Proper Burger consistently ranks as one of the best burgers in D.C., is opening its third location next week in Foggy Bottom.

The new Duke’s Grocery opens Thursday at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in the former Kinkead’s restaurant space. Kinkead’s closed in 2012 after a 20-year run.

The original Duke’s Grocery is on 17th Street in Dupont Circle. It opened an outpost in Woodley Park, called Duke’s Counter, in 2016.

A fourth Duke’s is coming soon to Eighth Street Northwest in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood.

Duke’s calls its menu, which changes daily, East London pub-inspired and includes brunch, huge sandwiches, a late-night menu and a busy bar.

