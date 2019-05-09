Amtrak’s 2-for-1 Mother’s Day sale (that doesn’t have to include mom)

Amtrak's latest flash sale is a Mother’s Day special, but the free-traveling companion does not have to be the primary passenger's mother, and it covers four full months of summer and fall travel.

Amtrak calls the Mother’s Day sale its Unconditional Love Flash Sale, but the free-traveling companion does not have to be the primary passenger’s mother, and it covers four full months of summer and fall travel.

To get the two-for-one fares, tickets must be purchased between May 9 and May 13. But the fares are good for travel from June 1 through Sept. 30, and there are no blackout dates.

Sample fares include D.C. to New York for two passengers for $96, or $173 on Acela, and D.C. to Atlanta for $129.

Amtrak’s current Double Days promotion also runs through May 18, with Guest Rewards members earning double points on travel.

Amtrak also recently expanded its Saturday Acela service from Union Station.

