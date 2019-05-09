202
Amtrak’s 2-for-1 Mother’s Day sale (that doesn’t have to include mom)

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh May 9, 2019 10:01 am 05/09/2019 10:01am
The Mother's Day sale includes tickets on Amtrak's Acela trains. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Amtrak’s latest flash sale is a two-for-one deal.

Amtrak calls the Mother’s Day sale its Unconditional Love Flash Sale, but the free-traveling companion does not have to be the primary passenger’s mother, and it covers four full months of summer and fall travel.

To get the two-for-one fares, tickets must be purchased between May 9 and May 13. But the fares are good for travel from June 1 through Sept. 30, and there are no blackout dates.

Sample fares include D.C. to New York for two passengers for $96, or $173 on Acela, and D.C. to Atlanta for $129.

Amtrak’s current Double Days promotion also runs through May 18, with Guest Rewards members earning double points on travel.

Amtrak also recently expanded its Saturday Acela service from Union Station.

