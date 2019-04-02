Cubano Bowl wins California Tortilla customer vote

California Tortilla likes to get its customers involved in the menu. Its latest contest, named the Elito 8, invited customers to vote on which previously offered time-limited menu item should be brought back.

With 4,400 votes in three days, the Cubano Bowl was the winner among eight contenders. It will be on the California Tortilla menu at all locations until June 30.

The Cubano Bowl comprises mesquite chicken, beans and rice, fried plantains, mango salsa, avocado, sour cream and cilantro, drizzled with a smokey Havana Sauce.

Last fall, California Tortilla held a contest to name another limited-time menu item: a cheeseburger/burrito mash-up. The winning name was Taco Tornado Burrito.

California Tortilla, founded in 2002, has grown to about 50 locations and expanding, with plans to reach 100 locations by 2021.

