California Tortilla rolls out customer-named Taco Tornado Burrito

WASHINGTON — Potomac, Maryland-based California Tortilla’s latest limited-time menu item is the Taco Tornado Burrito, a cheeseburger/burrito mash-up.

Earlier this year, California Tortilla posted the ingredients that would be used in the new menu item on social media and asked followers for name suggestions.

Taco Tornado Burrito, suggested by Instagram user and Pennsylvania State University student Rachel Jones, beat out two other finalists: Baja Beef Burrito and Cheeseburg-rito.

Jones gets credited on all marketing materials for the new item.

The Taco Tornado Burrito’s ingredients are rice, taco beef, Queso, pickled jalapeños, avocado, Screamin’ Sauce, salsa and lettuce. It’s $7.99. There’s a small version for $7.19. Bacon is a dollar more.

“At California Tortilla, we’re known for our experimentation with global flavors and unique specialty menu offerings that our customers look forward to several times a year,” said California Tortilla Chief Operating Officer Keith Goldman.

It will be available through Jan. 13.

California Tortilla, founded in 2002, is in expansion mode.

It has about 50 locations, including three in Qatar, and plans to reach 100 locations by 2021.

