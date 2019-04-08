Old Lucketts Store will host its spring market next month

The three-day event, which will be held May 17-19, is now in its 21st year. 2019's market will include more than 200 vintage and antique merchandise vendors from across the East Coast.

The fairground's market will include food trucks, live music, pony rides for children. (Courtesy Old Lucketts Store)

The Old Lucketts Store in Leesburg, Virginia will host its well-established Lucketts Spring Market for three days in May at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville.

And there will be beer.

Per the Old Lucketts Store’s announcement: “The weekend long event features all things vintage, farmhouse, industrial, garden, architectural and textiles. If you’re looking for a unique one-of-a-kind piece, this is the weekend to find that perfect treasure.”

Organizers call what you’ll find “vintage hip.”

All weekend, the fairground’s market will include food trucks and live music, as well as pony rides for children, and Leesburg’s Vanish Farmswood Brewery will be in charge of the beer garden.

Tickets are $15 at the gate, or online. VIP tickets, for all three days, are $45. Kids are admitted free. No dogs allowed.

The annual Lucketts Spring Market has a loyal following from around the D.C. area, and last year hosted more than 10,000 visitors.

“We love bringing so many great vendors together in one spot for an amazing shopping weekend, it is so much fun and we can’t wait,” said Old Lucketts Store co-owner Suzanne Eblen. “Our customers get an awesome day in the country with something for everyone.”

Eblen, together with her husband, Pat, restored the Old Lucketts Store, a general store built in 1879, in 1996. It is home to about three dozen vintage and antique dealers.

