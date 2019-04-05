Former Oxon Hill office building now The Oxford luxury apartments

Varsity Investment Group transformed a 30-year-old Oxon Hill, Maryland, office building into shiny, new luxury apartments. See photos.
Bethesda-based Varsity Investment Group has completed the transformation of a 30-year-old Oxon Hill, Maryland, office building into shiny, new luxury apartments.
Varsity is the same company that recently completed the conversion of a former George Washington University dorm building across from The Watergate into the luxury apartment building Varsity on K, where rents top out at more than $8,000 a month.
The Oxford, at 6009 Oxon Hill Road near National Harbor, includes 187 one to three bedroom apartments ranging from about $1,700 a month to $2,700 a month.
Amenities include a training and fitness center, cyber cafe, pet spa, dog run, club lounge and a 10th floor observation deck, that includes a game room, lounge, and perhaps one of the best views in the D.C. area, spanning from Tysons Corner in Virginia to Silver Spring, Maryland.
The Oxford also includes retail and a parking garage.
Varsity Investment Group purchased the former office building in 2017 for $8 million.
Varsity Investment Group, founded in 2002, has developed more than $500 million in commercial real estate, including mixed-used, residential, office and retail, including The Varsity apartments in College Park, Maryland, and The Varsity on Biddle in Baltimore.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.