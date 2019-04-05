202
Former Oxon Hill office building now The Oxford luxury apartments

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh April 5, 2019 1:26 pm 04/05/2019 01:26pm
Bethesda-based Varsity Investment Group has completed the transformation of a 30-year-old Oxon Hill, Maryland, office building into shiny, new luxury apartments.

Varsity is the same company that recently completed the conversion of a former George Washington University dorm building across from The Watergate into the luxury apartment building Varsity on K, where rents top out at more than $8,000 a month.

The Oxford, at 6009 Oxon Hill Road near National Harbor, includes 187 one to three bedroom apartments ranging from about $1,700 a month to $2,700 a month.

Amenities include a training and fitness center, cyber cafe, pet spa, dog run, club lounge and a 10th floor observation deck, that includes a game room, lounge, and perhaps one of the best views in the D.C. area, spanning from Tysons Corner in Virginia to Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Oxford also includes retail and a parking garage.

Varsity Investment Group purchased the former office building in 2017 for $8 million.

The neighborhood will soon be home to a Target store and a Topgolf, which opens this summer.

Varsity Investment Group, founded in 2002, has developed more than $500 million in commercial real estate, including mixed-used, residential, office and retail, including The Varsity apartments in College Park, Maryland, and The Varsity on Biddle in Baltimore.

Topics:
Business & Finance jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News luxury apartments Maryland News oxon hill Prince George's County, MD News Real Estate News The Oxford Varsity Investment Group
