Former Oxon Hill office building now The Oxford luxury apartments

Bethesda-based Varsity Investment Group has completed the transformation of a 30-year-old Oxon Hill, Maryland, office building into shiny, new luxury apartments.

The Oxford is located on Oxon Hill Road, near National Harbor. (Courtesy Varsity Investment Group)

Varsity is the same company that recently completed the conversion of a former George Washington University dorm building across from The Watergate into the luxury apartment building Varsity on K, where rents top out at more than $8,000 a month.

The Oxford, at 6009 Oxon Hill Road near National Harbor, includes 187 one to three bedroom apartments ranging from about $1,700 a month to $2,700 a month.

Amenities include a training and fitness center, cyber cafe, pet spa, dog run, club lounge and a 10th floor observation deck, that includes a game room, lounge, and perhaps one of the best views in the D.C. area, spanning from Tysons Corner in Virginia to Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Oxford also includes retail and a parking garage.

Varsity Investment Group purchased the former office building in 2017 for $8 million.

The neighborhood will soon be home to a Target store and a Topgolf, which opens this summer.

Varsity Investment Group, founded in 2002, has developed more than $500 million in commercial real estate, including mixed-used, residential, office and retail, including The Varsity apartments in College Park, Maryland, and The Varsity on Biddle in Baltimore.

