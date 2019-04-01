Topgolf hiring for 500 National Harbor jobs

It also calls the interviews auditions, and says the hiring process is different from a traditional job interview.
The hiring events are called MISSION: Ambition, and the interview process consists of group activities, interactive panel interviews and games.
Topgolf employees get free Topgolf game play, discounts on food and drinks, and an opportunity to obtain health insurance and participate in a 401(k).
The 65,000-square foot National Harbor Topgolf is at Clipper Way and Oxon Hill Road. The company broke ground last June.
Topgolf has two other locations in the region. Its Alexandria, Virginia, location, on South Van Dorn Street, opened in 2005. It was the company’s first U.S. location. It has a larger facility in Ashburn.
Topgolf is opening additional Maryland locations in Germantown and Baltimore later this year.