Atlas Brew Works brews beer for Awesome Con

Awesome Con — D.C.'s own version of Comic Con — has partnered with Atlas Brew Works for a limited-release beer canned exclusively for the convention and available at local restaurants.

Awesome Con — D.C.’s own version of Comic Con — has partnered with Atlas Brew Works for a limited-release beer canned exclusively for the convention and available at local restaurants.

Hop Bot, a pale ale, will be available starting April 22 at restaurants including The Capital Burger, City Tap Penn Quarter, Espita Mezcaleria, Iron Horse Tap Room, Jackpot, Lost & Found, Morris American Bar, Moxy Washington Downtown and Penn Social.

It will be available at Atlas Brew’s Ivy City tap room starting April 26.

Atlas Brew describes Hop Bot as “generously hopped with funky Citra and juicy Mosaic hops.”

The seventh annual Awesome Con at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center runs from April 26 to April 28.

“This convention has always been about the local fans of all kinds of pop culture. It seemed appropriate as we keep growing to partner with an outstanding brand like Atlas to bring some local flavor to the fans,” said Ron Brister, vice president of events at LeftField Media, the company producing Awesome Con.

Awesome Con drew 71,000 attendees last year.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.