A best DC Brunches list (and hey, put down that phone)

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh April 30, 2019 10:21 am 04/30/2019 10:21am
Just in time for Mother’s Day, OpenTable is out with their list of the 100 best brunch restaurants in America, and an impressive 11 of the 100 are in the D.C. area.

OpenTable said its list of best brunch spots is based on more than 12 million diner reviews from more than 30,000 restaurants.

Also: OpenTable thinks you should leave your phone in your pocket or purse during Mom’s brunch.

Those that made the cut in the D.C. area are:

The list comes on the heels of OpenTable’s national #DiningMode campaign, to get diners to put down their phones while dining with Mom. It said 85% of diners surveyed check their phones while at a restaurant.

OpenTable data show 81% of diners book their Mother’s Day reservations two weeks in advance.

Here’s the whole list of OpenTable’s 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2019.

