Madison Hotel unveils $4 million renovation

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh March 15, 2019 10:18 am
Interior designer The Gettys Group included some subtle nods to Dolley Madison in the design.

The Madison Washington D.C. hotel has completed a $4 million renovation of its lobby and other common areas, including a new Lady M cocktail lounge after the hotel’s namesake (it was named in honor of James and Dolley Madison).

It has also added a grab-and-go marketplace.

Interior designer The Gettys Group included some subtle nods to Dolly Madison in the design, including a feature wall that mirrors the crackling of a painting, for the works the first lady saved from the White House fire; a glass partition that features the pattern on Dolley’s fine china, and a mirror with parrot and ice cream cone designs, for Dolley’s pet and favorite dessert.

The 365-room Madison Hotel, at 1177 15th St. NW, opened in 1963 and has hosted every president of the United States since.

It changed owners two years ago and switched from being a Lowes-managed property to Hilton.

