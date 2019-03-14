202
Free tacos at Taqueria Local

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh March 14, 2019 6:43 pm 03/14/2019 06:43pm
D.C.'s Taqueria Local is celebrating its birthday by handing out free tacos on March 18.

Any new restaurant that makes it to its one-year anniversary has reason to celebrate, and downtown D.C.’s Taqueria Local wants to share the celebration with its customers.

On Monday, March 18, customers will get two free ground beef, chicken or vegetarian tacos per person between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Taqueria Local, at 1627 K St. NW, opened last March and caters to both the lunchtime office crowd and evening diners, open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and also includes an all-day breakfast menu.

It addition to tacos, burritos and rice bowls, the menu includes Mexican street corn, nachos, margaritas, Mexican beers, Mexican sodas and sangria.

The 60-seat counter order restaurant’s owners, Arman Amirshahi and Antonis Karagounis tapped their executive chef of eight years at Barcode restaurant, Giovanni Orellana, to run the Taqueria Local kitchen as well.

Orellana, an El Salvador native, has also worked in kitchens at Ceviche, Lima, Pesce and Posto.

Taqueria Local sources ingredients locally, down to its hand-ground corn tortillas.

The restaurant also donates 1 percent of its revenue to early childhood education center CentroNia and donates unused food to the Sacred Heart Dinner Program.

Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News free food Free tacos jeff clabaugh Latest News Living News Local News tacos Taqueria Local Washington, DC News
