202
Home » Business & Finance » Take a self-guided cellphone…

Take a self-guided cellphone tour of National Harbor art

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 6, 2019 7:46 am 02/06/2019 07:46am
6 Shares

Over the past 10 years, National Harbor has collected and commissioned a large number of artworks by local and nationally known artists. Most of that outdoor collection is along American Way in the Waterfront District at National Harbor.

WASHINGTON — One of the best free museums in the D.C. area is outside at National Harbor, and now you can take a self-guided walking tour using your cellphone.

Related Stories

Over the past 10 years, National Harbor has collected and commissioned a large number of artworks by local and nationally known artists. Most of that outdoor collection is along American Way in the Waterfront District at National Harbor.

The Guide by Cell tour can be downloaded by texting ACNH to 56512.

The tour starts at the waterfront with the world-renowned 1980 J. Seward Johnson sculpture “The Awakening,” which was relocated from Hains Point to National Harbor in 2008.

There are also mosaics by artist Cheryl Foster and two 4,500-pound stainless steel eagles with 14-foot wingspans on 60-foot poles at the Belvedere Plaza by Albert Paley. They sit above a terrazzo mural by Steven Weitzman.

Also on display are five lifelike sculptures by sculptor Ivan Schwartz that represent all five branches of the military. Other Schwartz works on display include statues of such historic figures as George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Louis Armstrong and “Rosie the Riveter.”

There is also a statue of Henry Ford, along with an actual Model T car and many statues, sculptures and other artworks.

National Harbor developer Milton Peterson, who has curated the collection, has had them strategically installed on the property.

“Our outdoor art gallery is open to the public at no charge, and now we also have a great by-cell tour that explains the art, the history of many of the persons depicted in the art, and the artists who created the art,” said Deborah Topcik, director of marketing at National Harbor.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Art News Business & Finance cellphone tour Entertainment News jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Maryland News national harbor Prince George's County, MD News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity deaths
2019 local deaths of note
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Today in History: Feb. 9
Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
Remembering Penny Marshall