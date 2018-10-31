MGM National Harbor is MGM's fifth-highest revenue generator, coming in just behind a handful of properties in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

WASHINGTON — MGM National Harbor is MGM’s 5th-highest revenue generator.

MGM Resorts International grossed $3.03 billion in third-quarter revenue, topping estimates, and MGM National Harbor contributed significantly.

MGM National Harbor, which opened in December 2016, generated $196.6 million in net revenue last quarter, about 9 percent more than the same quarter last year.

That makes the National Harbor property MGM’s fifth-highest revenue generator, behind Vegas strip properties, the Bellagio, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay and MGM’s Borgata casino in Atlantic City.

MGM National Harbor has 3,137 slot machines and 198 table games.

In September, MGM National Harbor had $54.4 million in gaming revenue, up 10.3 percent from the previous year. MGM also accounted for almost 38 percent of the $144.8 million in gaming revenue generated by all six Maryland casinos.

Net revenue was down at eight of MGM Resorts International’s 15 U.S. casino properties. Revenue from China rose.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.