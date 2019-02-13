Spirit Airlines adds Charlotte at BWI Marshall

Spirit Airlines will operate daily nonstop service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport from BWI Marshall starting June 20.

WASHINGTON — Spirit Airlines likes BWI Marshall Airport, making Charlotte, North Carolina, its fifth new service it plans to add from the airport this year.

Starting June 20, Spirit will operate daily nonstop service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport from BWI Marshall.

On Feb. 14, Spirit will start nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to Jacksonville, Florida, Austin, Texas and San Juan, Puerto Rico. In May, it will start twice daily service to Raleigh-Durham.

With the new additions, Spirit will serve 24 destinations from BWI Marshall, accounting for 10 percent of all flights. Southwest Airlines is the largest carrier at BWI Marshall, with about 67 percent of its passenger flights.

Several other airlines have recently added new service at BWI Marshall.

Frontier Airlines is adding its first flights from BWI Marshall , with three weekly flights to Orlando starting in April and four weekly flights to Denver starting in March.

Iceland Air returns to BWI Marshall this year, along with new flights from Air Canada, Southwest and Allegiant Air.

BWI Marshall, the busiest of the three D.C.-area airports, has service to more than 90 destinations from 17 carriers.

