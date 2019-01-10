Frontier adds Orlando as 2nd destination from BWI Marshall

Frontier will operate three weekly flights, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, starting April 11 to Orlando.

WASHINGTON — Frontier Airlines, which last month announced its first service at BWI Marshall Airport with four weekly flights to Denver starting in March, has added Orlando to its new BWI Marshall routes.

Frontier will operate three weekly flights, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, starting April 11 to Orlando.

It is the latest new service to come to BWI Marshall, which had a banner year for new flights added or announced in 2018.

New service included Icelandair’s flights to Reykjavik, which started in May, and Air Canada adding service to Montreal, which also started in May.

Southwest Airlines recently announced weekly service to Grand Cayman starting in June of this year. Spirit Airlines announced three new markets from BWI Marshall starting in February, to San Juan, Austin, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida.

And Allegiant Air will add service to Sarasota, Florida, starting Feb. 22.

With all the new additions, BWI Marshall will have scheduled service from 17 airlines to 91 domestic and international destinations.

BWI Marshall is the Washington region’s busiest airport with three straight record years of passenger traffic.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.