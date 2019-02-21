Rockville’s Lebanese Taverna moving, rebranding

When it reopens at Congressional Plaza, it will be known as LEBTAV, one of its new fast-casual restaurants, and will have an outdoor seating area.

WASHINGTON — Lebanese Taverna closed its Rockville Congressional Plaza restaurant on Sunday and will reopen at a new Maryland location a few doors down later this month.

When it opens, it will be a LEBTAV, one of its new fast-casual restaurants.

Lebanese Taverna is also relocating its downtown Silver Spring location and will reopen as a LEBTAV. Another such location is in Annapolis.

Lebanese Taverna opened its first restaurant in 1979 in Arlington, Virginia. It now has almost a dozen full-service restaurants and cafes, and is one of the area’s largest catering companies.

The new Congressional LEBTAV location will be next to Ulta, and have an outdoor seating area next to Modern Market.

