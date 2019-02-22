Navy Federal customers hit with another banking glitch

For the second time this month and the third time since December, Navy Federal Credit Union customers faced banking problems Friday.

WASHINGTON — For the second time this month and the third time since December, Navy Federal Credit Union customers faced banking problems Friday.

At 8 a.m., Navy Federal confirmed members were unable to see their deposits, but said deposits had been posted.

As of 12:30 p.m., the credit union said customers should be able to access account information via online and mobile banking, “but may experience intermittent issues with phone services.”

On Feb. 13, it took Navy Federal the better part of a day to fix glitches that prevented customers from accessing their accounts online or via the credit union’s app. Navy Federal did not ultimately say what caused the outage.

On Dec. 20, the credit union experienced delays with customer direct deposits and service call centers. That glitch was fixed after several hours the same day.

Vienna, Virginia-based Navy Federal has nearly 300 branches and six million members, and is one of the largest credit unions in the world.

