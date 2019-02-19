Amazon skeptics hope to derail Arlington incentives

Critics of HQ2, emboldened by Amazon.com Inc.'s nixed New York plans, are hoping to derail the $23 million incentive package Arlington County is weighing for the e-commerce and web services giant.

While many organizers believe the county should negotiate better terms, some hope to stop Seattle-based Amazon’s move to Arlington altogether.

“The county should vote down the deal,” Roshan Abraham, an organizer with Our Revolution Arlington, said Monday during a bilingual meeting held by HQ2 opponent For Us, Not Amazon at Café Sazón on Columbia Pike.

One of the richest companies in the world does not need the county’s money, Abraham said, noting that Gov. Ralph Northam has already signed an incentive package into law that would provide Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) workforce cash grants of up to $550 million for creating 25,000 jobs, or $750 million for creating 37,850 jobs.

“If Amazon chooses not to come to Arlington over $23 million, good riddance,” Abraham said.

