Now might be the time for investors to review how resilient their portfolio would be to a U.S. recession and the steps they should take. For investors who might want to be more defensive with their holdings, here are seven investments to consider.

Protect your portfolio.

Signs of a possible slowing global economy and the potential impact that it could have in the U.S. has some investors concerned about the next recession.

The U.S. economy hasn’t been in a recession since the last one ended in 2009.

While most economists don’t see that happening in the near future, “it will happen sooner or later,” says Richard Mathes, president of The Mathes Company in New York.

Now might be the time for investors to review how resilient their portfolio would be to a U.S. recession and the steps they should take. For investors who might want to be more defensive with their holdings, here are seven investments to consider.

Cash Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Minneapolis-based The Leuthold Group, says while investors shouldn’t load up heavily in cash, increasing their cash holdings to slightly above their normal allocations in a recession can be a smart idea. Recessions can generate a lot of worry, so having a strategic amount cash on hand gives investors the ability to buy favored stocks quickly that have fallen sharply in price. “You want to take advantage of other people’s fears,” he says. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Dmytro Synelnychenko)

To recap, here are a few considerations that investors should weigh when trying to build a recession-proof portfolio:

— Cash.

— U.S. Treasury bonds.

— High-quality dividend stocks.

— Preferred stocks.

— Emerging stocks.

— Commodities.

— Diversified assets.

More from U.S. News

8 Stocks to Buy for a Starter Portfolio

8 Ways to Buffer Your Portfolio From a Market Slide

8 Ways to Build a Low-Cost Portfolio for Social Change

7 Ways to Prepare Your Portfolio for a Recession originally appeared on usnews.com