Top DC-area business news in 2018

Here is a look back at some of the top D.C.-area business highlights from the year.

WASHINGTON — This past year was a big one for business.

It saw the departure of a major regional employer and the addition of another huge one. As some businesses grow in the region, others are closing.

Here is a look back at some of the top business highlights from the year:

Discovery Communications announces its departure from Silver Spring In January, Discovery Communications announced it would relocate its longtime Silver Spring, Maryland, headquarters to New York City as part of its acquisition of Food Network parent Scripps Networks Interactive. Discovery employed about 1,300 people locally, and it committed to keeping a presence in Maryland and Northern Virginia even after its headquarters relocation. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

RELATED STORIES

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.