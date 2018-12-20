MOD Pizza continues DC-area expansion

Seattle-based fast casual pizza chain MOD Pizza continues its local expansion with a location coming to Montrose Crossing Shopping Center on Rockville Pike in Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Seattle-based fast casual pizza chain MOD Pizza, which opened its first D.C.-area location in Silver Spring, Maryland in 2015, continues its local expansion with a location coming to the Montrose Crossing Shopping Center on Rockville Pike in Maryland.

It will open next spring, and be MOD Pizza’s ninth location in the Washington area.

Montrose Crossing owner Federal Realty replaced the former Timpano Italian Chophouse, which closed in 2017, with a new building that now houses several fast casual restaurants, including CAVA, Slapfish, HoneyGrow and Five Guys Burgers and Fries.

“Montrose Crossing has become one of the most popular destinations for fast-casual dining on Rockville Pike,” said Dan Corwin, director of asset management at Federal Realty.

“We were able to convert what was one restaurant for more than 20 years into a spot for five of the hottest food concepts, and we are excited to add MOD Pizza to the mix.”

MOD Pizza will occupy about 3,100 square feet.

MOD Pizza follows the custom-made model, with more than 30 toppings for customers to mix and match on top of round pizzas that cook in minutes.

MOD Pizza was started in Seattle in 2008 and has grown to more than 400 locations in the U.S. and U.K.

