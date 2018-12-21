Military, first responders receive discounts, donations from TopGolf

TopGolf is offering a 50-percent discount for game play for active military, veterans and first responders from now through Monday, Dec. 31.

WASHINGTON — TopGolf is offering a 50-percent discount for game play for active military, veterans and first responders from now through Monday, Dec. 31.

First responders include police, fire and EMS personnel.

TopGolf has locations in Alexandria and Ashburn in Virginia. It has other locations coming soon to Germantown and at National Harbor in Maryland.

The company offers a 10-percent discount year-round for military, vets and first responders, and 20-percent discounts on monthly memberships.

TopGolf is also actively involved in supporting troops overseas.

Since 2016, it has partnered with New York-based charity Bunkers in Baghdad that ships supplies to overseas troops for leisure-time entertainment and physical rehabilitation.

Through the program, TopGolf sends used golf clubs, golf balls and turf to U.S. bases. To date, it has donated 32,000 golf balls, 11,000 golf clubs and 873 yards of turf.

