Two Virginians win Loudoun Topgolf competition; will head to Vegas

WASHINGTON — Two Virginia residents won first place at Topgolf Tour’s regional competition at its Ashburn location over the weekend, and will head to Las Vegas to compete for the title of world’s best Topgolf team and a $50,000 top prize.

Jack Babashanian, of Virginia Beach, a sales manager at a car dealership, and Dave Williams, a golf instructor from Chesapeake, have been playing golf for more than 20 years. Williams gave Babashanian golf lessons and the two have been golf partners since.

Topgolf began hosting 22 regional tournaments in July across the U.S. and U.K., pitting two-person teams against each other, with the regional tournaments continuing through Sept. 23. One team from each of the 22 regional tournaments will compete at the Las Vegas championship Nov. 2.

Teams compete playing a variety of Topgolf’s signature games designed to tests strategy and accuracy. The pair competed against 24 teams at the regional competition in Ashburn.

Topgolf is also donating $5 from every player’s registration fee to the Veteran Golfers Association.

Dallas-based Topgolf broke ground in June on its newest Washington-area location at 6400 Oxon Hill Rd. at National Harbor. Its Alexandria location, on South Van Dorn Street, which opened in 2005, was its first location in the U.S. Another location is planned for Germantown.

