202.5
Home » Business & Finance » 2018 reflections: D.C.-area executives…

2018 reflections: D.C.-area executives open up about their highs and lows

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 28, 2018 5:00 am 12/28/2018 05:00am
Share
In this Oct. 19, 2016 photo, Health and Human Service (HHS) Secretary Sylvia Burwell speaks during a news conference at the HHS in Washington. The Obama administration says 6.4 million people have signed up so far this year for subsidized private insurance coverage through HealthCare.gov. Despite rising premiums, dwindling insurers, and a Republican vow to repeal “Obamacare,” enrollment is running ahead of last year’s pace. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It’s not easy to sum up the wild year that was 2018 in a few words, but we asked a bunch of Greater Washington’s top executives to give it a try.

From M&A dealmaking to political stalemates, from federal contracting surges to blows against journalism, our executives’ experiences throughout the year spanned the spectrum.

Now as 2018 draws to a close, they talked about which moments stood out for them as the biggest highs and lows for themselves and their organizations — their wins and losses, successes and disappointments, their business growth and their business shifts. And they offered up their key takeaways for what promises to be a memorable year.

Read their responses, edited for length and clarity, in the article’s gallery.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500