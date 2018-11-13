Spirit, Allegiant add new flights from BWI to Florida

Allegiant Air will offer flights to Sarasota, while Spirit Airlines will fly to Jacksonville.

WASHINGTON — Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines are both adding new flights from BWI/Marshall Airport to new Florida destinations this winter.

Beginning Feb. 22, 2019, Allegiant will operate twice-weekly flights to Sarasota, which is the spring training home of the Baltimore Orioles. It will be Allegiant’s seventh destination from BWI/Marshall.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant began operations in 1999 with one aircraft. It now operates more than 80 planes to more than 300 routes across the country.

Spirit Airlines will start daily service from BWI/Marshall to Jacksonville, Florida on Feb. 14, 2019. Spirit already flies from BWI/Marshall to Florida’s Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

BWI/Marshall Airport set a record for passengers for the third consecutive year in 2017, with a total of 26 million people flying through the airport.

It remains the busiest airport in the Washington region.

