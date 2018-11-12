Recycle your electronic waste: Amazon hosts DC-area event

Amazon's e-waste collection event takes place Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — This Thursday is America Recycles Day, and Amazon would like to help gather up old electronics sitting around the D.C. region.

Amazon is holding e-waste collection events Nov. 15 in five cities including D.C.

The local event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

For the events, Amazon is partnering with ERI, an electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Nearly 100 percent of electronic waste is recyclable, but most is sent to landfills.

“Amazon is committed to making it easy for people to recycle their electronics — helping them reduce their environmental footprint and keep recyclable products out of landfill,” said Kitt Karhohs, senior manager for sustainability services at Amazon.

ERI says all electronics collected at the events will be processed at its facilities and all digital data will be completely destroyed.

The list of acceptable e-waste items ERI will recycle is a long one, and includes phones, cable boxes, computers, hard drives, fax machines, microwaves, speakers, stereos and televisions.

There is more information on the e-waste recycling event online on Amazon’s website.

