Maryland unemployment rate falls

Maryland's unemployment rate is still higher than the national average, but it fell in September.

WASHINGTON — Maryland’s unemployment rate is still higher than the national average, but it fell from 4.2 percent in September to 4.1 percent in October.

Virginia’s unemployment rate, one of the lowest in the nation, was unchanged in October at 2.9 percent. A year ago, Virginia’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says Maryland has added a net 38,500 jobs in the last 12 months, an annual growth rate of 1.4 percent. Maryland’s non-farm payroll employment stands at 2.72 million.

Virginia has added 71,400 jobs in the past year, an annual job growth rate of 1.8 percent. Virginia’s non-farm payroll employment at the end of October was 3.96.

Alaska had the highest state unemployment rate in October, at 6.4 percent. Hawaii had the lowest, at 2.3 percent.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.