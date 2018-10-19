202
Home » Business & Finance » Virginia unemployment falls to…

Virginia unemployment falls to 11-year low

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh October 19, 2018 12:49 pm 10/19/2018 12:49pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Virginia unemployment has fallen to an 11-year low.

Virginia’s unemployment rate in September fell to 2.9 percent, down from 3.0 percent in August and down from 3.6 percent a year ago.

Virginia’s September jobless rate was the lowest since June 2007, according to the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Virginia’s total workforce in September grew by more than 32,154 jobs than a year ago.

Maryland has added 5,070 jobs in the last year. Maryland’s unemployment rate in September was 4.2 percent, unchanged from August and higher than its 4.0 percent unemployment rate in September 2017.

Hawaii had the lowest state unemployment rate in September, at 2.2 percent. Alaska had the highest September unemployment rate, at 6.5 percent.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Local News unemployment Virginia virginia Virginia unemployment
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500