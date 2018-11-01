DC breweries can sell online under new, relaxed restrictions

Craft brewers, distilleries and wineries in the District can have more parties, collaborate with other brewers and sell beers other than their own in their tasting rooms under a new District law that took effect Tuesday.

D.C. residents can now order craft beers from local brewers online.

The Omnibus Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Amendment Act of 2018 now allows manufacturers of beer, wine and spirits to create and sell collaboration products with other alcohol manufacturers, both in the District and outside of the District.

For example, breweries can now collaborate and manufacture beer with another brewery, regardless of location, and sell those collaboration beers for on-premise consumption that aren’t solely the brewer’s creation. They can also now sell collaboration beers in growlers for off-premise consumption.

Alcohol manufacturers can now also sell their products online and deliver directly to homes in the District between 7 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.

“The new law improves the regulatory compliance measures utilized by our agency to regulate alcohol business across the District,” said Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration Director Fred Moosally. “It also defines and clarifies existing law for licensees and surrounding communities.”

Alcohol manufacturers that want to stay open and sell alcohol after midnight can file for a one-day substantial change permit up to 12 times a year to stay open late for a specific event held in the District, not just the previous limit of six times per year.

Crowlers, 32-ounce disposable cans of beer or wine, unlike glass growlers, can also be sold with exceptions. Crowler sales are still prohibited in some areas because of ward-specific single-sales moratoriums.

There are more than a dozen craft brewers and distilleries in the District and two new wineries, District Winery in Navy Yard, and City Winery in the former Love nightclub in Ivy City.

