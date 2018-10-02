Why most people can’t read the Greene Turtle’s new menu

The Maryland-based sports bar chain says it has made the move to cater to customers with visual impairments as well as to be more in tune with the American Disabilities Act compliance.

The Maryland-based sports bar chain says it has made the move to cater to customers with visual impairments as well as to be more in tune with the American Disabilities Act compliance.

The Greene Turtle says participating franchises will carry three food braille menus mirroring its traditional menus. The menus were sourced from American Printing House, a nonprofit that creates products and services for people who are blind and visually impaired.

The Greene Turtle’s first sports bar opened in Ocean City, Maryland, in 1976.

It has grown to 46 locations in Maryland, Virginia, D.C., West Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Long Island, New York. It began franchising in 2002.

Earlier this year, Greene Turtle also joined the growing list of restaurant chains eliminating plastic straws.

