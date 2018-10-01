Practically new, 8BR Dewey Beach home listed for $2.55M

The 8-bedroom, 4,900-square-foot home with seven full baths and two half baths is at 109 Colorado Street, two blocks from the beach.

WASHINGTON — A one-year-old, custom-built beach house in Dewey Beach has hit the market for $2.55 million.

The 8-bedroom, 4,900-square-foot home with seven full baths and two half baths is at 109 Colorado Street, two blocks from the beach.

Listing agent Denise Karas, in the Rehoboth office of Long & Foster Real Estate, says the home comes fully furnished, has unique architectural elements, multiple decks and screened-in porches.

“The home offers privacy, yet is just minutes from downtown Dewey Beach, Rehoboth and Lewes, making it ideal for year-round living, as a vacation home or an investment property,” Karas said.

Features include a boardwalk-style walkway, wide plank white oak floors and kitchen tiles imported from Morocco. The kitchen’s 12-foot long center island has a base made of reclaimed wood and a countertop handmade from blue and green recycled glass.

The home also has a full basement — unusual for a home in the area — eight off-street parking spaces and a garage.

The house, which sleeps 18, has an excellent summer rental history, according to Long and Foster.



This practically new eight bedroom Dewey Beach home is listed for $2.55. (Courtesy Long & Foster Real Estate)

