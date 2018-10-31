Giant replaces older stores in Herndon and Alexandria

Both new grocery stores take over former Shoppers Food Warehouse locations.

WASHINGTON — Giant Food will open two new Virginia stores in Herndon and Alexandria, replacing older, nearby Giant stores.

Both new locations will open in November.

The new Herndon Giant will open Nov. 9 at the Village Center at Dulles at 2425 Centerville Road. The new Alexandria Giant will open Nov. 16 at 6200 Little River Turnpike at the Plaza at Landmark shopping center.

Giant customers who shop at the 1228 Elden St. store in Herndon and the 5730 Edsall Road store in Alexandria won’t experience any interruption. The two new, larger stores will open the morning after the nearby locations close their doors.

Both new stores will have expanded natural and organic departments, larger produce sections, a wider ethnic food section and larger beer and wine sections.

Both will have hot food bars, free WiFi and a PNC Bank branch. There will be a Starbucks Cafe at the new Alexandria store.

Giant says the two new stores will create more than 250 new jobs.

Landover, Maryland-based Giant has 164 stores in Virginia, Maryland, the District and Delaware and is one of the Washington area’s largest employers with 20,000 employees.

Giant brought its headquarters back to Prince George’s County this year. It moved its corporate operations to Pennsylvania in 1998 as part of a merger.

