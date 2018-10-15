MVB Bank and its interactive ATMs expand in Northern Va.

The West Virginia-based MVB Bank is expanding in the D.C. area, bringing ATMs with interactive video conferencing to a new location in McLean.

WASHINGTON — West Virginia-based MVB Financial Corporation is growing, having recently relocated its Reston, Virginia, branch and corporate offices, with another branch coming soon to McLean.

MVB Bank’s branches have interactive ATMs that give customers the option of live video conferencing with a teller. The interactive agents are based in Charleston, West Virginia, and are available live Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is one of the first financial institutions in the D.C. area with interactive tellers.

MVB Bank relocated its Reston branch from Old Reston Avenue to Reston Town Center West at 12100 Sunset Hills Rd., with a grand opening set for Oct. 15.

Its new McLean branch, at 1313 Dolley Madison Blvd., will hold its own grand opening on Nov. 13.

MVB Bank has an existing branch in Leesburg, Virginia, which opened in 2017.

MVB Bank has 15 branches total, with 12 in West Virginia and three now in Northern Virginia. It also runs a mortgage business with locations in West Virginia, Virginia, D.C., North Carolina and South Carolina.

The community bank has $1.7 billion in total assets. It was added to the Russell 2000 Index in June of this year.

