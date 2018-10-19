Constantly tired at work? Stop bringing your phone to bed

An Accountemps survey of D.C.-area office workers found that 28 percent say they are tired at work very often, and another 46 percent say they are often somewhat tired.

WASHINGTON — We work hard in Washington. Maybe too hard.

An Accountemps survey of D.C.-area office workers found that 28 percent say they are tired at work very often, and another 46 percent say they are often somewhat tired.

That is noticeably higher than the average survey responses in other big cities.

And it is not good for the employee or for the boss.

“Employees that are going to work tired lose focus, they create procrastination with projects, mistakes pop up and sometimes they just create a bad attitude,” Trey Barnette, of Accountemps, told WTOP.

There are ways to lower the odds of being tired at work.

Start by putting down the phone.

“Don’t bring your phone or laptop to bed. Make it a priority to go to bed on time and don’t have any distractions. At work, ask for help. If you need to delegate or prioritize your tasks, talk it over with your employer,” Barnette said.

“Step away from your desk. Go for a walk. Make sure you are taking breaks,” he explained.

And eat right, cut down on the weeknight partying and hydrate. Nothing will make you more sleepy than a massive, calorie-heavy lunch or too much imbibing the night before.

Managers can also set a good example by working reasonable hours and meeting with employees regularly to discuss current projects and where they need support.

Going to work tired all the time will eventually lead to burnout. And even if the problem is self-induced, you may still blame the job and eventually leave it, only to take your exhaustion with you.

The Accountemps survey included more than 2,800 workers employed in office environments in D.C. and 27 other cities.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.