By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 3, 2018 1:39 pm 10/03/2018 01:39pm
Curious what the mayor of D.C. earns in annual pay? What about the University of Virginia’s Darden School dean or the director of the Maryland Stadium Authority?

Well, all that info is now at your fingertips.

We have rolled out our new exclusive searchable databases for state salaries in Maryland, Virginia and the District. The databases provide salary figures on roughly 135,000 people in various roles with the three jurisdictions — anyone earning an annual state or District salary of more than $50,000. The information was provided by the three municipalities and compiled by the Washington Business Journal.  

You can access the three databases here:

2018 District of Columbia salaries
2018 Maryland state salaries
2018 Virginia state salaries

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

