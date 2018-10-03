A searchable databases for state salaries in Maryland, Virginia and the District.

Curious what the mayor of D.C. earns in annual pay? What about the University of Virginia’s Darden School dean or the director of the Maryland Stadium Authority?

Well, all that info is now at your fingertips.

We have rolled out our new exclusive searchable databases for state salaries in Maryland, Virginia and the District. The databases provide salary figures on roughly 135,000 people in various roles with the three jurisdictions — anyone earning an annual state or District salary of more than $50,000. The information was provided by the three municipalities and compiled by the Washington Business Journal.

You can access the three databases here:

2018 District of Columbia salaries

2018 Maryland state salaries

2018 Virginia state salaries