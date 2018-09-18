202
Home » Business & Finance » Moxy DC hotel holding…

Moxy DC hotel holding ‘casting call’ for employees

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh September 18, 2018 11:03 am 09/18/2018 11:03am
20 Shares

"This is not your mom's job interview, so potential employees should bring their smile, style and moxie and get ready to show recruiters who they are and to have some fun," the hotel said in a statement.

WASHINGTON — Marriott’s millennial-leaning, hip, Moxy hotel brand opens its first Moxy in Washington, D.C. in late fall — and it is hiring.

But Moxy isn’t planning just job interviews.

Moxy DC is hosting a casting call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27.

“This is not your mom’s job interview, so potential employees should bring their smile, style and moxie and get ready to show recruiters who they are and to have some fun,” the hotel said in a statement.

Related Stories

Jobs Moxy DC will fill include bartenders, baristas, servers, housekeepers and front desk staff.

Moxy DC, with 200 rooms sharing a historic building and adjacent new construction, emphasizes its common spaces, including a bocce court, sprawling industrial-style lobby and bar and what will be, when it opens in 2019, a top floor restaurant and bar with a retractable glass roof.

There will also be pop-up events, including tattoo artists, fitness boot camps and drag-queen bingo.

Other planned events are a Femme Fatale Paint Night, House of Sonique Drag Ball and Fashion Show, and beer tastings from DC Brau and Atlas Brew.

Guests also won’t check in at a lobby desk. Check-in is instead at the bar, where guests receive a complimentary cocktail.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Business & Finance casting call Consumer News employment hotels jeff clabaugh jobs Latest News Local News moxy dc Washington, DC News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US