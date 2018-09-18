Moxy DC hotel holding ‘casting call’ for employees

"This is not your mom's job interview, so potential employees should bring their smile, style and moxie and get ready to show recruiters who they are and to have some fun," the hotel said in a statement.

“This is not your mom’s job interview, so potential employees should bring their smile, style and moxie and get ready to show recruiters who they are and to have some fun,” the hotel said in a statement. (Courtesy Moxy DC)

WASHINGTON — Marriott’s millennial-leaning, hip, Moxy hotel brand opens its first Moxy in Washington, D.C. in late fall — and it is hiring.

But Moxy isn’t planning just job interviews.

Moxy DC is hosting a casting call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27.

Jobs Moxy DC will fill include bartenders, baristas, servers, housekeepers and front desk staff.

Moxy DC, with 200 rooms sharing a historic building and adjacent new construction, emphasizes its common spaces, including a bocce court, sprawling industrial-style lobby and bar and what will be, when it opens in 2019, a top floor restaurant and bar with a retractable glass roof.

There will also be pop-up events, including tattoo artists, fitness boot camps and drag-queen bingo.

Other planned events are a Femme Fatale Paint Night, House of Sonique Drag Ball and Fashion Show, and beer tastings from DC Brau and Atlas Brew.

Guests also won’t check in at a lobby desk. Check-in is instead at the bar, where guests receive a complimentary cocktail.

