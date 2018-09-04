Fogo de Chao steakhouse to open at Pike & Rose next year

The location at Pike & Rose will be its third in the D.C. area and its 41st nationwide. It adds to a growing development: Pike & Rose currently has about 50 restaurants and retailers.

WASHINGTON — Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao will open its third D.C.-area location at Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Pike & Rose development in North Bethesda, Maryland.

The North Bethesda location is at 11600 Old Georgetown Road in a space that was previously a Nike pop-up store.

It will be the 41st U.S. restaurant for Fogo de Chao, which has other locations in Brazil, Mexico and the Middle East.

The 8,800-square-foot Pike & Rose location will open in early 2019.

There are now about 50 restaurants and retailers at the 350,000-square-foot Pike & Rose.

JINYA Ramen Bar opened in August. Florida burger chain BurgerFi will open this winter. Annandale, Virginia, food hall The Block will open a large, Asian-themed food hall next year.

Fogo de Chao has other locations at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in D.C. and on Tysons Boulevard in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

