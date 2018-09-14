Devils Backbone is brewing a Redskins beer

Lexington, Virginia-based Devils Backbone Brewing Company is brewing up two new beers for the Washington Redskins that will be sold at FedExField this season to help commemorate the 80th anniversary of their fight song, "Hail to the Redskins."

WASHINGTON — Lexington, Virginia-based Devils Backbone Brewing Co. is brewing up two new beers for the Washington Redskins that will be sold at FedExField this season.

The brews, called #ATTR, help mark the 80th anniversary of the Redskins fight song, “Hail to the Redskins.” ATTR stands instead for “Ale to the Redskins.”

The beers will be sold at all Devils Backbone stands at FedExField, as well as in sections 137, 121, 319 and 408 on game days.

The beers, sold in 16-ounce cans, will be a burgundy ale and a golden ale.

Devils Backbone describes the burgundy ale as a hoppy and red wheat ale, with 6.2 percent alcohol by volume, brewed with equal parts Pilsner and Red Wheat malts for a smooth mouth feel, and CaraRed and Chocolate malts for roasted flavors and a deep burgundy color.

The Golden Ale is a light to medium-bodied hoppy ale that has 5.6 percent alcohol by volume. Devils Backbone says tropical hops additions during the brewing process allow for a delicate hop flavor.

“It’s a heck of a 10th birthday present for us at Devils Backbone to partner with Redskins and celebrate the 80th anniversary of the fight song,” said Hayes Humphreys, Devils Backbone COO.

“I’m stoked that we can engage such a dedicated fan base to pick which of these two awesome beers is just right for game day.”

With two versions to try this season, Redskin fans can vote online to decide which of the two will become the official Redskins Ale.

Devils Backbone also brews a Washington Nationals beer called Earned Run Ale sold at Nats Park and at area retailers.

