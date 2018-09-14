202
Home » Business & Finance » Devils Backbone is brewing…

Devils Backbone is brewing a Redskins beer

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh September 14, 2018 11:39 am 09/14/2018 11:39am
28 Shares

Lexington, Virginia-based Devils Backbone Brewing Company is brewing up two new beers for the Washington Redskins that will be sold at FedExField this season to help commemorate the 80th anniversary of their fight song, "Hail to the Redskins."

WASHINGTON — Lexington, Virginia-based Devils Backbone Brewing Co. is brewing up two new beers for the Washington Redskins that will be sold at FedExField this season.

The brews, called #ATTR, help mark the 80th anniversary of the Redskins fight song, “Hail to the Redskins.” ATTR stands instead for “Ale to the Redskins.”

The beers will be sold at all Devils Backbone stands at FedExField, as well as in sections 137, 121, 319 and 408 on game days.

The beers, sold in 16-ounce cans, will be a burgundy ale and a golden ale.

Devils Backbone describes the burgundy ale as a hoppy and red wheat ale, with 6.2 percent alcohol by volume, brewed with equal parts Pilsner and Red Wheat malts for a smooth mouth feel, and CaraRed and Chocolate malts for roasted flavors and a deep burgundy color.

The Golden Ale is a light to medium-bodied hoppy ale that has 5.6 percent alcohol by volume. Devils Backbone says tropical hops additions during the brewing process allow for a delicate hop flavor.

“It’s a heck of a 10th birthday present for us at Devils Backbone to partner with Redskins and celebrate the 80th anniversary of the fight song,” said Hayes Humphreys, Devils Backbone COO.

“I’m stoked that we can engage such a dedicated fan base to pick which of these two awesome beers is just right for game day.”

With two versions to try this season, Redskin fans can vote online to decide which of the two will become the official Redskins Ale.

Devils Backbone also brews a Washington Nationals beer called Earned Run Ale sold at Nats Park and at area retailers.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
beer Business & Finance Consumer News devils backbone Food & Restaurant News jeff clabaugh lexington Local News Washington Redskins Washington, DC Sports

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US