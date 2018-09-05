BoBaPoP opens first US location in Gaithersburg

BoBaPop Tea Bar will open its first location in the U.S. in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with a soft opening Sept. 7. The store is at 312 Main Street near the Whole Foods Market store in Kentlands.

WASHINGTON — BoBaPop Tea Bar will open its first location in the U.S. in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with a soft opening Sept. 7.

The store is at 312 Main Street near the Whole Foods Market store in Kentlands.

The chain, founded in 2013, has more than 130 locations in East Asia.

Its menu includes an assortment of milk tea and bubble tea, teas infused with fruit and served with tapioca balls — also called “pearls” — sweet drinks that have been around since the 1980s. It also has tea slushes and traditional tea drinks.

The Boba teas are served with wide straws for sucking up the pearls.

Most drinks on the Gaithersburg menu cost between $3.50 and $5, and include many options for customization.

Last year, The Washington Post posted a guide to bubble tea shops in the Washington area, most of which have popped up in the last few years.

