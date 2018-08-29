Sunday Morning Bakehouse goes from farmers market to full-fledged store

Sunday Morning Bakehouse will have permanent roots in North Bethesda and will feature eat-in, all-day breakfast items, plus lunchtime sandwiches. See photos of some of Caroline Yi's baked goods.

WASHINGTON — Sunday Morning Bakehouse, whose owner has been selling fresh baked goods at the Saturday Pike & Rose Farm Market this summer, will have permanent roots in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Chef and owner Caroline Yi of Montgomery County has signed a lease for a storefront at Federal Realty’s Pike & Rose, deciding it was a good location for her first retail spot close to her loyal following at the weekly farmers market there.

“I knew if and when I opened my first business it had to be in my hometown,” Yi said.

The Sunday Morning Bakehouse store will open in summer of 2019. It will have seating for up to 35 and serve eat-in breakfast items including French-style omelets and herb-baked eggs, toasts with homemade jam and Catalan-style pan con tomate on sourdough.

It will have an all-day breakfast menu, plus lunchtime sandwiches, including grilled cheese and tuna salad with sprouts on brioche.

“It’s a different experience when we can plate the meal, rather than a grab-and-go at the farmers market,” Yi said.

“We are excited to create a beautiful space where our guests can sit down and enjoy their food with a leisurely cup of coffee.”

Pike & Rose continues to grow. The nine-block development now includes 50 restaurants, shops and entertainment venues, and Maryland’s first Canopy by Hilton hotel.

