New restaurants announced for Tysons’ massive The Boro development

WASHINGTON — Developer The Meridian Group has announced a list of new restaurants that will join its massive The Boro development in Tysons Corner, Virginia, when it opens next year.

North Italia, a full-service restaurant will take 6,200 square feet on Boro Place. It will be the Italian restaurant chain’s first location in Northern Virginia; it is opening others in Reston and the District.

Flower Child, a vegetarian-leaning restaurant whose menu includes wraps, bowls and salads, will occupy 3,600 square feet, also on Boro Place. Flower Child plans new locations in Bethesda and D.C. as well.

Fish Taco, with locations in Cabin John and Bethesda, Maryland, will lease 3,400 square feet on Boro Place for a casual taqueria.

Taylor Gourmet, with multiple locations throughout the Washington area, will open a 2,300-square-foot restaurant on Greensboro Drive.

Food truck operator Tasty Kabob will open its first brick-and-mortar location in a 2,100-square-foot space on Boro Place, serving halal foods.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, with multiple locations in the D.C. area, will lease 1,200 square feet on Greensboro Drive for its smoothies, wraps, bowls and sandwiches.

Coffee and cafe chain Bluestone Lane, with locations in D.C.’s West End and Georgetown and another coming to Capitol Riverfront, will occupy space in a kiosk on Boro Park.

The restaurants will likely have plenty of customers.

The Boro is being developed on 15 acres within walking distance of the Greensboro Metro station and will include more than 15,000 residential units, 1.9 million square feet of office space, 350,000 square feet of retail, 250,000 square feet of hotel space, a Whole Foods Market and a 14-screen ShowPlace ICON theater.

“With its combination of size, world-class amenities and unique features, The Boro will be the marquee development in Tysons and the surrounding area,” said Tom Boylan, vice president of The Meridian Group. “With the mix of retailers we will be welcoming, there’s something for everyone.”

