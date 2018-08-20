New Lidl stores in Dumfries, Bowie — its 1st Md. store

The Bowie, Maryland, store, on Annapolis Road, will open Sept. 12. The Dumfries, Virginia, store, on Dumfries Road, will open Sept. 26.

WASHINGTON — Discount grocer Lidl will open its newest Washington-area locations next month, including its first store in Maryland.

The Bowie, Maryland, store, at 13401 Annapolis Road, will open Sept. 12. The Dumfries, Virginia, store, at 16601 Dumfries Road, will open Sept. 26.

Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week at both stores.

Lidl, which has more than 10,000 stores in 28 countries, opened its U.S. headquarters in Crystal City, Virginia in 2015 as a base for its North American expansion.

It opened its first Northern Virginia store in 2017 and has since opened a handful of others in the region.

Lidl says it employs more than 1,000 people in the Washington region now, including hundreds at its Crystal City headquarters. A typical store employs between 50 and 60.

The chain also has distribution centers in Spotsylvania County, Virginia and Cecil County, Maryland.

