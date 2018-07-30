Dulles, BWI/Marshall to test CT scan security screening

The Transportation Security Administration will begin testing CT scanners to screen bags at 15 airports, including Dulles International Airport and BWI/Marshall Airport.

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration will begin testing computed tomography — also known as CT scanners — to screen bags at 15 airports, including Dulles International Airport and BWI/Marshall Airport.

The TSA says the system, called Checkpoint CT, uses sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives and creates 3D images that can be viewed and rotated on three axes for thorough visual image analysis by a TSA officer.

It should result in fewer bag checks, and in the future passengers may be able to leave laptops and liquids in their carry-on bags, the TSA said.

Use of CT technology substantially improves TSA’s threat detection capability at the checkpoint,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “By leveraging strong partnerships with industry, we are able to deploy new technology quickly and see an immediate improvement in security effectiveness.”

The TSA will have up to 40 Checkpoint CT units at airports by the end of the year, along with 16 others at federal testing facilities. More than 145 will be in airports by the end of 2019.

The initial 15 will be deployed in the coming months at the following airports:

Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Houston Hobby Airport (HOU)

Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)

The TSA began testing Checkpoint CT last year at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Boston’s Logan International. Earlier this week, it deployed a CT scanner to security at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

