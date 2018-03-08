8 tips for filing this year’s taxes

The tax filing deadline is approaching more quickly than you might think, and several ABC News correspondents, a tax accountant and an IRS spokesman have advice to make the process as painless and fine-free as possible.

WASHINGTON — The deadline for filing your income tax returns is April 17, which is really not as much time as it sounds.

The big changes in the tax law passed last fall mostly don’t kick in until tax time next year, but there are still a few things to keep in mind as crunch time approaches.

ABC News correspondents Scott Goldberg and Daria Albinger have hosted another series of tax tips to help get taxpayers ready for the big day. Here are some of their most valuable tips:

Get organized Going paperless with your financial institutions has a lot of advantages, but there’s one drawback: You have to remember to download all sorts of forms, including for the mortgage-interest deduction. “You may have said, ‘OK; I want to be paperless’ … [but] you now have to go to that website and download that document,” tax accountant Janice Hayman said. And of course, you need to have all your receipts together for any expenses you want to deduct. If you’re not there, the only advice left is — well, at least you’ve got two extra days: The deadline to file is April 17 this year. (Thinkstock)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.