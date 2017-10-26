Hilton members donate 84M points to hurricane relief

WASHINGTON — McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and many of its regular guests are helping out with hurricane relief efforts.

Shortly after Hurricane Harvey hit, Hilton and the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation pledged $1 million to hurricane relief efforts and invited Hilton Honors members the chance to donate their points to the American Red Cross.

That offer was subsequently extended to benefit areas hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

To date, Hilton says its Honors Members have donated approximately 84 million points.

The points are being converted to cash donations to support the American Red Cross and its hurricane relief efforts. The dollar amount of the Hilton points is proprietary, the company says.

Hilton also announced third quarter results Thursday, and raised its full-year earnings forecast on strong leisure and business traveler demand.

Hilton already has 5,100 properties — second only in size to Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, who has 6,200 properties — and continues to grow.

Hilton opened 99 new hotels in the third quarter, and ended the quarter with nearly 2,200 hotels in the works, half of which are outside of the U.S.

