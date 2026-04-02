DC United’s proposed Baltimore stadium project did not receive funding during Md. legislative session

Two state bills that would have provided $216 million of state bonds to fund a 12,000-seat stadium for the soccer team's stadium in Baltimore failed to get out of committee in either chamber.

D.C. United’s attempt to build a new stadium for multiple soccer teams and a youth academy in Baltimore, Maryland, has been delayed after the project did not receive any state funding during the legislative session.

Two bills, introduced by Sen. Antonio Hayes and Del. Mark Edelson, that would have provided $216 million of state bonds to fund a 12,000-seat stadium failed to get out of committee in either chamber and were not included in Maryland’s recently approved budget.

In a statement to WTOP, Edelson said while the bills have not moved so far, there is still time in the legislative session to get something done. However, if the bills are not successful, conversations will continue to bring “this transformative project to life.”

“This is a very big and ambitious project that is going to require significant community input to make sure we get it just right, so as to maximize the significant investment and potential the project represents,” Edelson said.

The MLS club first announced its pursuit for the 80-arce Carroll Park Golf Course site in February in a news conference featuring United co-chair and CEO Jason Levien and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott.

The stadium would house a new MLS Next Pro affiliate team, United’s youth academy and a new women’s soccer team, co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, which would be the venue’s primary tenant.

During the February announcement, Levien said the project would be completed via a “private-public partnership” and include a stadium, a practice field and a 40,000-square-foot building with classrooms, a weight room, locker rooms, a gymnasium and a cafeteria.

Samantha Ward, head of communications for D.C. United, said in a statement the team is still engaged in “highly positive and confidential funding discussions” on the project, which has received “strong, substantive support.”

“We have a clear strategy in motion and remain closely aligned with state and local leaders as we advance a sustainable funding approach.” Ward said. “The depth of support behind this effort gives us confidence in our ability to achieve this goal and move the project forward.”

The Baltimore Banner was first to report the project’s legislative challenges.

WTOP has reached out to Mayor Scott and Sen. Hayes for comment.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.