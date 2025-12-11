Federal officials declare M&T Bank Stadium a no-drone zone for Army-Navy Game

A Temporary Flight Restriction will be in place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., creating a strict no-drone zone within a 2-nautical-mile radius of M&T Bank Stadium and up to 2,000 feet.

Federal officials are tightening the skies over Baltimore, Maryland, ahead of Saturday’s Army-Navy Game.

The Federal Aviation Administration, Secret Service, Naval Criminal Investigation Service, Federal Air Marshals, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Baltimore police and Maryland State Police will monitor the airspace and enforce federal and local drone laws.

U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes said flying a drone near the stadium isn’t just illegal — it’s dangerous.

“Operating a drone in restricted airspace is dangerous and against the law. An Unmanned Aircraft System operator could lose control of the drone, threatening the safety and lives of those below, or interfere with air operations around the stadium,” Hayes said in a statement.

“As we have demonstrated in the past by bringing charges where appropriate, the office remains committed to investigating and prosecuting anyone who violates the no-drone zone in effect during the Army-Navy Game at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend.”

FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul underscored the security threat posed by illegal drone flights.

“Illegally flying a drone is a safety and security risk to a large crowd,” Paul said.

“The FBI is committed to working with our local, state and federal partners to ensure the Army-Navy game remains a special experience for all and to keep everyone safe as they enjoy America’s game.”

Authorities are urging the public to report suspicious activity. Violators face arrest, fines and possible prison time under the FAA’s zero-tolerance policy.

The heightened security measure comes as President Donald Trump is expected to come watch the game. He told reporters of his plans to attend while delivering remarks to service members on Thanksgiving.

It’s fairly common for sitting presidents to attend Army-Navy games, especially if they’re local.

