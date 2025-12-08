Navy plays Army in Baltimore Highlands, Maryland

Army (6-5) vs. Navy (9-2), Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Navy by 6.…

Army (6-5) vs. Navy (9-2), Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Navy by 6. Against the spread: Navy 4-7, Army 5-6.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Navy Offense

Overall: 434.7 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 136.4 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 298.4 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (31st)

Navy Defense

Overall: 398.7 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 255.5 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 143.2 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 26.9 points per game (82nd)

Army Offense

Overall: 335.2 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 78.3 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 256.9 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (101st)

Army Defense

Overall: 357.0 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 209.9 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 147.1 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (47th)

Army ranks 123rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.9% of the time. Navy ranks 12th on offense, converting on 49.6% of third downs.

Navy ranks 70th in the FBS averaging 54.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Army’s 1st-ranked 24.1 per-game average.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Navy is 17th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:20, while Army’s top-ranked average is 35:16.

Team leaders

Navy

Passing: Blake Horvath, 1,390 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Horvath, 1,040 yards on 174 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Eli Heidenreich, 805 yards on 40 catches, 4 TDs

Army

Passing: Cale Hellums, 504 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 50.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Hellums, 1,070 yards on 265 carries, 15 TDs

Receiving: Brady Anderson, 350 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Navy beat Memphis 28-17 on Thursday, Nov. 27. Horvath passed for 100 yards on 5-of-9 attempts (55.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards and one rushing touchdown. Alex Tecza carried the ball 26 times for 103 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for six yards. Heidenreich put up 64 yards on two catches.

Army won 27-24 over UTSA on Saturday, Nov. 29. Hellums threw for 38 yards on 4-of-10 attempts (40.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 23 times for 90 yards. Noah Short carried the ball 14 times for 127 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Anderson put up 32 yards on one catch.

Next game

Navy plays Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Army plays UConn on Dec. 27.

