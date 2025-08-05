5-year-old among 6 people injured in Baltimore mass shooting

Six people — including a 5-year-old girl — are in a hospital after a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, Saturday night.

Police said they were called just after 8:45 p.m. to the intersection of Spaulding and Queensbury avenues in Northwest Baltimore where the shooting took place.

When they arrived at the scene, police found six people — four adult males, one adult woman and the young girl — with gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the 5-year-old girl was shot in the hand.

“Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that her injury is very serious,” Worley said.

One of the men shot, a 38-year-old, is in critical condition and was taken in for surgery at a local hospital.

The four other victims are between 23 and 52 years old. They, along with the 5-year-old, are believed to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police told WTOP.

Worley said police are still investigating the motive for the attack.

“It just looked like some people were sitting outside on the porch and having some crabs,” he said. “And looked like somebody just opened fire.”

Anyone with information is asked to dial 410-396-2455.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest updates.

