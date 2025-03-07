Army Corps of Engineers gives green light on new Key Bridge

The next step in rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge happened on Wednesday, thanks to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District.

The next step in rebuilding Maryland’s Francis Scott Key Bridge happened on Wednesday, thanks to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District.

The USACE issued a permit for the rebuild, which grants the Maryland Transportation Authority the ability to construct the bridge that will reconnect the Interstate 695 Beltway.

The announcement came only three weeks before the one year anniversary of when the cargo ship Dali slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge and sent it collapsing into the Patapsco River on March 26, 2024. A total of six construction workers were killed in the incident.

“Less than one year after the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore District is proud to have provided fair and efficient permitting efforts to enable the construction of a new bridge,” Baltimore District Cmdr. Col. Francis Pera said.

“To have both removed the bridge wreckage and issued relevant permits for its reconstruction on this timetable is a testament to our dedicated regulatory branch and our commitment to support an energetic economy across the Mid-Atlantic.”

In a press release from the USACE, the regulatory branch stated geotechnical investigations are ongoing, adding that test pile operations, pier demolition and trestle construction are expected to begin over the summer.

In-water construction of the new bridge will begin by early fall 2025. The project will also require similar permit verification from the U.S. Coast Guard, according to USACE.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke to WTOP about the bridge design, which is estimated to cost somewhere in the ballpark of nearly $2 billion and be completed by 2028.

“This spring, we’re going to finish the demolition for the parts of the bridge that were still standing and begin the construction,” Moore said.

He showed gratitude to the bipartisan congressional delegation, which he said “negotiated that 100% cost share.”

“We’re already beginning the work,” Moore said. “We plan on getting that bridge on time and on budget.”

